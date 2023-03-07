EXECUTIVE COMMAND CONGRATULATES NEWLY PROMOTED DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 06, 2023 (RSCNPF): Members of the Executive Command have congratulated Cromwell Henry on his promotion to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police in The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

(L-R)Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adolph Adams, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cromwell Henry, Commissioner of Police (COP) James Sutton, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Andre Mitchell, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Andre Mitchell,

During a recently-held ceremony at the Police Headquarters, Commissioner of Police James Sutton presented Deputy Commissioner Henry with his official letter of promotion and urged him not to become complacent.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved success, having been promoted to your new position. I know that you have worked hard, but I would like to urge you not to get complacent with your position. I am seeking your full support and commitment in our task of leading this great organization,” said Commissioner James Sutton.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adolph Adams stated that much is expected from Deputy Commissioner Henry in his new leadership position.

“Deputy Commissioner, we expect a lot from you to provide strong leadership and compassion to the people that you lead and the safeguarding of our most valuable treasure, that is, the citizens of this beloved St. Kitts and Nevis. DCP Henry, I have no doubt that you have what it takes to deliver at the highest standard and expect nothing less. Coursemate, I salute you and congratulate you on your achievement. I am truly happy to see a brother, and especially someone who is from my community, elevate to the position you now hold. You are not a perfect being and so I asked God for his blessings, his protection and to bestow wisdom upon you as you continue to contribute to crime fighting, service to the federation and to the development of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force,” ACP Adams said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police McCarta Browne stated that he wished Deputy Commissioner Henry every success.

“He has my full support. I have worked with Mr. Henry at various levels and I know he will be an asset to the Police High Command,” remarked ACP Browne.

“Congratulations on your promotion Deputy Henry! Your dedication and perseverance have paid off,” Force Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia, added. “You have always been a hard worker and you have definitely earned this promotion. You are the ideal person for this position. I have been quite fortunate to work with you as a colleague, and I am confident that this next stage in your career will bring success to you and the organization. May God bless you with wisdom and understanding as you embrace this new role!”

In response, Deputy Commissioner of Police Cromwell Henry thanked his colleagues for their support and congratulations. He also pledged his support to the new Commissioner and stated his intentions to improve the Force and safety for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I wish to thank my colleagues for their kind words of congratulations and their warm expressions of support. I also wish to thank God from whom all promotions come. I am humbled and honored to be elevated to serve in this capacity. I pledge my full support to the Commissioner of Police as he charts his vision for the organization. I look forward to working as a team with the other members of the High Command to raise the standard of Policing, improve the working conditions of Police Officers, and ultimately ensure citizen safety and security.” said Deputy Commissioner Cromwell Henry