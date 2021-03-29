Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between Federation of Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis and The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

On Monday 22nd March 2021 at a ceremony in New York, H.E. Mr. Ian Liburd, Permanent Representative of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations and H.E. Mr. Mohan Pieris, Permanent Representative of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the United Nations signed joint communiqués on behalf of their respective Governments.

Ambassadors Liburd and Pieris exchanged greetings from their respective Heads of Governments and Foreign Ministers and expressed their desire of building a greater relationship.

The Ambassadors also discussed a number of issues regarding the current COVID -19 situation, health, education, sports and made a firm commitment towards advancing a “Mutual Visa Waiver Agreement for Holiday Travel” between the two countries in the near future. Both Ambassadors became closer connected through their revealed love for cricket, which is a most popular and widely played sport in both countries.

Both Governments have agreed to further augment the existing friendly relations and cooperation in the political, socio-economic and cultural fields, that would redound to the reciprocal benefit of each country, and based on the principles of mutual respect of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. There was certainly clear commonality of interests disclosed by each Ambassador that will no doubt further enhance the continuing cooperation between the two countries.

The ceremony ended with a photo opportunity.