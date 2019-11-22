ERA DEVELOPMENT HOTEL WILL SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCE THE CAYON COMMUNITY, SAYS MINISTER HAMILTON



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 11, 2019 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Eight, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, has welcomed the launch of the new hotel venture – ERA Development Hotel – at Brighton’s Estate, Cayon as a major development that will truly transform the Green Valley community and provide employment for hundreds.



“I believe this project will be of great value to this community…and I want to encourage those who live here to lend their full support in the development of the project, offer your services and in whatever way benefit from what is being done here,” Minister Hamilton said on Monday (December 09) when he addressed the launch of the new development.



The minister added, “Today we are here embracing this development which promises not only for tourists to come and stay and visit and of course contribute to the economic development of St. Kitts through whatever they spend in this country, but it promises also to provide employment—employment for individuals who are locally trained.”



The Honourable Eugene Hamilton further commented that this new edifice will also complement other developments that have taken place throughout the community such as the Green Valley Super Gas Station.



“We have been encouraging developments so that persons can continue to be employed. And so, whatever comes from this edifice such as the restaurants or the supermarket…I want to see financial independence coming to the ordinary people who are from this part of the vineyard and the entire country.”



Minister Hamilton told the developers of ERA Development Hotel of the rich culture and history that lies within the Cayon community and urged them to immerse themselves in and embrace this culture. He made specific reference to the Green Valley Festival Committee, which organizes the annual Green Valley Festival during the Whit Monday weekend.



“Why I mentioned this is because I am looking for social responsibility from this organization, like any other organization, that these community festivals and activities which showcase the art and the culture of the community should be assisted and should be encouraged even if it means that some of the community bands play in your facility,” the minister said.



Being constructed on approximately 350,000 square-foot of land at Brighton’s Estate, Cayon, the ERA Development Hotel will feature 240 rooms with great Atlantic views and a commercial shopping mall.