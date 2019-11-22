ERA DEVELOPMENT HOTEL TO BOOST ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ ALREADY ROBUST TOURISM SECTOR WITH HUNDREDS OF JOBS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 10, 2019 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The picturesque twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to attract major foreign direct investment to its shores, as another hotel brand, ERA Development Hotel, was launched on Monday, December 09, 2019.



Being constructed on approximately 350,000 square-foot of land at Brighton’s Estate, Cayon, the ERA Development Hotel will feature 240 rooms with great Atlantic views and a commercial shopping mall.



Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris addressed the brief launch ceremony on Monday, where he stated that the Team Unity administration, which he leads, welcomes the development “as a major investment in the northeastern side of St. Christopher.”



“It is very important that we see the development that is taking place in our country as being inclusive and is spread everywhere, from Basseterre, our capital, to the suburban areas and to the rural areas of St. Kitts and Nevis. This is something that we want to incentivize and to encourage so that the richness of our diversity is experienced by everyone,” said Prime Minister Harris.



With an expected 240 guest rooms, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis indicated that the ERA Development Hotel will be a major addition to the socioeconomic landscape of our country.



He added, “We are a beautiful country with a lot to offer and I’m sure that the tourists who will come here and our own local people who will come here will have excellent service and reception. The edifice…is beautiful and if we realize this kind of architecture and this kind of superb quality we will bring a major boost to the socioeconomic life for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”



Also present at Monday’s ceremony was the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Eight, in which Brighton Estate lies. In his remarks, Minister Hamilton stressed to the developers the importance of incorporating as many locals as possible throughout the life of this project.



“I want to encourage you to ensure that as this project gets underway and is developed…that at every step of the way we ensure that persons from this community and the surrounding communities are engaged,” the minister said.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ERA Development, Mr. Leo Xin, while giving an overview of the project, noted that the development will create more than 300 jobs in the local economy and further “enrich the tourism experience and improve the quality of life of tourists and the local residents.”



Designed to five-star standards, the ERA Development Hotel features amenities such as a swimming pool, a bank, a bar, spa, gym, salon and a supermarket, as well as authentic Asian, European, Caribbean restaurants.