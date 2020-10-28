EIGHT NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN ST.LUCIA . 73 CASES DIAGNOSED

Today, Wednesday October 28, 2020 the Ministry of Health & Wellness received confirmation of eight new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed to date in country to 73. There are now 46 active cases isolated and in care.

Case #66 is a 33 year old female from the Laborie district

Case #67 is a 35 year old female from the Laborie district

Case #68 is a 62 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district

Case #69 is a 60 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district Case

#70 is a 37 year old female in quarantine at the Rodney Bay Public Medical Facility

Case #71 is a 21 year old male from the Gros-Islet district

Case #72 is a 29 year old female from the Castries district

Case #73 is a 23 year old female from the Castries district Cases # 70, #71, #72 and #73 are linked to cases #41 and #58.

Case #66 is linked to case #61. All cases, following testing for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine awaiting their results. They have since been placed in isolation at the Respiratory Hospital. It can be noted that there is a distribution of cases to additional districts, which points to the widening in transmission of the virus across the island. We must remain vigilant. We must remain committed to doing all within our control to limit the spread of COVID-19 amongst us. Everyone needs to act responsibly to reduce our exposure to the virus. Anyone with respiratory symptoms like cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat should not be at work, socializing or in any public place. It is important that people who are unwell seek care promptly at the closest Community Respiratory Clinic.

#CleanHands#MaskUp#MakeSpace#EatHealthy#StaySafe