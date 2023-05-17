econext Strengthening Partnerships in the Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (Tuesday, May 16, 2023) — Atlantic Canada and the Caribbean

have a significant history of interregional trade and partnership in sectors spanning cable and

telecommunications, banking and finance, energy, and education.

This week, as part of econext’s twelfth trade mission to the region since 2015, the industry

association is formalizing a partnership for the mutual benefit of the two regions. Abbie Hodder,

econext’s COO and Director of International Business shared, “We are excited to be signing a

Memorandum of Understanding with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) this

week as part of our trade mission. There is ample potential for collaboration between the four

provinces of Atlantic Canada and the 11 OECS countries, and we look forward to putting this

MOU into action.”

Atlantic Canada and the OECS have common regional strategic objectives. Beyond the promotion

of trade and partnerships, the regions can exchange valuable information and experiences in

areas of common interest including the support of local economies to becomes globally

competitive, resilient, inclusive, and increasingly green.

This current trade mission consists of eleven delegate organizations from Atlantic Canada

engaging in over 150 meetings across four countries in the Caribbean region – Barbados, Saint

Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. econext’s missions are multi-

sector, but there is a strategic focus on green economy, blue economy, infrastructure, and

education and training. The High Commission of Canada in Barbados, through its Trade

Commissioner Service, supports these trade missions by working collaboratively with econext to

promote Atlantic Canada’s economic interests in the region by fostering strategic alliances,

promoting joint-venture partnering and foreign equity investment, and facilitating Canadian direct

investment in the Caribbean.

Firms in Atlantic Canada have many synergies with their counterparts in Caribbean markets.

Hodder stated, “The products and services developed in Atlantic Canada can work well in other

island and rural coastal environments, such as those found in the Caribbean.” Hodder notes the

region faces similar challenges such as the impacts of climate change, coastal zone erosion,

distance from markets, and economies that are resource dependent. “We have a long history of

trade with the Caribbean, and we are working to continue and deepen that tradition.”

econext’s next Caribbean Trade Mission is set for November 2023.