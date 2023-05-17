econext Strengthening Partnerships in the Caribbean
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (Tuesday, May 16, 2023) — Atlantic Canada and the Caribbean
have a significant history of interregional trade and partnership in sectors spanning cable and
telecommunications, banking and finance, energy, and education.
This week, as part of econext’s twelfth trade mission to the region since 2015, the industry
association is formalizing a partnership for the mutual benefit of the two regions. Abbie Hodder,
econext’s COO and Director of International Business shared, “We are excited to be signing a
Memorandum of Understanding with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) this
week as part of our trade mission. There is ample potential for collaboration between the four
provinces of Atlantic Canada and the 11 OECS countries, and we look forward to putting this
MOU into action.”
Atlantic Canada and the OECS have common regional strategic objectives. Beyond the promotion
of trade and partnerships, the regions can exchange valuable information and experiences in
areas of common interest including the support of local economies to becomes globally
competitive, resilient, inclusive, and increasingly green.
This current trade mission consists of eleven delegate organizations from Atlantic Canada
engaging in over 150 meetings across four countries in the Caribbean region – Barbados, Saint
Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. econext’s missions are multi-
The High Commission of Canada in Barbados
Bishop’s Court, St. Michael, Barbados
Tel: (246) 629-3610 | Email: Amanda.Martinez@international.gc.ca
sector, but there is a strategic focus on green economy, blue economy, infrastructure, and
education and training. The High Commission of Canada in Barbados, through its Trade
Commissioner Service, supports these trade missions by working collaboratively with econext to
promote Atlantic Canada’s economic interests in the region by fostering strategic alliances,
promoting joint-venture partnering and foreign equity investment, and facilitating Canadian direct
investment in the Caribbean.
Firms in Atlantic Canada have many synergies with their counterparts in Caribbean markets.
Hodder stated, “The products and services developed in Atlantic Canada can work well in other
island and rural coastal environments, such as those found in the Caribbean.” Hodder notes the
region faces similar challenges such as the impacts of climate change, coastal zone erosion,
distance from markets, and economies that are resource dependent. “We have a long history of
trade with the Caribbean, and we are working to continue and deepen that tradition.”
econext’s next Caribbean Trade Mission is set for November 2023.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.