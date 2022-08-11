ECCB Congratulates New Prime Minister Of Saint Christopher & Nevis

Posted on August 11, 2022 in St.Kitts-Nevis

By Editorial Staff

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) extends congratulations to the newly appointed Prime Minister of Saint Christopher and Nevis, the Honourable Dr Terrance Drew following the victory of the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party at the general elections held on August 05, 2022.

The ECCB looks forward to welcoming the new Council Member for Saint Christopher and Nevis and working closely with the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis to transform our region.

The Monetary Council comprises the Ministers for Finance (Council Members) of the eight ECCB Participating Governments and is the highest decision making body of the Bank.

