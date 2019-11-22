ECCB Approves $4 Million Grant To Help Member Governments To Prepare And Manage The COVID-19 Pandemic

Mar 18, 2020

18 March 2020, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – On the recommendation of the ECCB Board of Directors, the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has approved grant funding, in the sum of EC$4.0m (EC$500,000 each), to the ECCB Member Governments, to help in their fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The ECCB is fully cognisant of the potential economic, financial and social impact of COVID-19 on member countries. Half of the grant was disbursed on 13 March to purchase testing and other critical equipment to detect, contain and manage COVID-19. The remainder will be utilised to procure equipment and supplies such as ventilators and drugs through the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (OECS PPS), a bulk procurement mechanism.

In commenting on the decision, the Chairman of the Monetary Council, Dr The Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance for Grenada noted: “we are facing an unprecedented situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our countries are very appreciative of this thoughtful and practical gesture by the Bank”.

ECCB Member Governments

• Anguilla

Montserrat

• Antigua and Barbuda

• Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis

• The Commonwealth of Dominica •

Saint Lucia

• Grenada •

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines