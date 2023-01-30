ECCB Announces 40th Anniversary Stamp Competition Winners

27 January 2023, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has announced the winners of its stamp competition which was held as part of the activities to mark the Bank’s 40th anniversary.

Vedant Shetty of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is the winner in the 5-11 category, Mea Emmanuel of Saint Lucia is the winner in the 12-17 category and Maxanne Rocke of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is the winner in the 18 and over category.

The winners were recognised and awarded during the official launch of the Bank’s 40th Anniversary celebrations held at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium in Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis and transmitted virtually across the ECCB member countries on 19 January.

The Bank also recognised Adiaha Inanga of Saint Christopher and Nevis, David Blackette of Grenada, and Melvern Hughes of Anguilla for taking the second place in the three respective categories.

The winning stamps are expected to be released in September. The value of the stamps will be based on the best-selling stamps in the respective ECCB member countries.

The ECCB will mark 40 years of service to the governments and people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union on 1 October. The Bank has launched a programme of activities which it hopes will engage the public across its member countries during its year-long anniversary celebrations.

