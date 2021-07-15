EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRES, NURSERIES AND PRE-SCHOOLS MUST RECEIVE APPROVAL BEFORE REOPENING – MR. ABDIAS SAMUEL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 15, 2021 (SKNIS): During the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 press briefing for July 14, 2021, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Mr. Abdias Samuel, urged all early childhood development centres to seek the necessary authorization and approval with the Task Force in order to be permitted to open the doors to children. The Ministry of Education has also directed both public and private entities on the requirements necessary to restart operations.



“Early childhood development unit within the Ministry of Education has opened a number of nurseries, daycare centres and preschools and these were opened by a set of new processes and procedures regarding the new COVID-19 protocols that were updated. I want to take this opportunity to appeal to all those daycare centres, nurseries and pre-schools that have not yet gotten the appropriate approvals to please do so. It is our understanding that there are a number of preschools and nurseries that have opened and are not in receipt of such approvals,” said Mr. Samuel.



Mr. Samuel further urged operators to get the necessary approvals to avoid any form of closure to their agency. Ms. Kimona Brown, Director of the Early Childhood Unit has reminded centre owners and supervisors of the need to adhere to the already established COVID-19 protocols and informed them that there would be additional operating procedures that should be followed in the best interests of children and staff.



“All Early Childhood Development centre staff are to utilize face shields in addition to masks to minimize exposure to respiratory droplets that can result during daily care and education of children. Finally, all staff are to utilize aprons when working, to further protect their personal health and wellness”, said Ms. Kimona Brown, Director of the Early Childhood Unit.



The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis as of July 14, 2021, has vaccinated 70 percent of its target population with at least one dose of the Oxford- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, with 58 percent of the target population being fully vaccinated.

