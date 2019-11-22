HEADLINES

Drug Smuggling Pilot gets 18 years for trafficking

Drug-smuggling local Pilot, Colin Murraine was reportedly sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

The 32-year-old Murraine was implicated in the February 2018 ONDCP drug seizure at the V. C. Bird International Airport where 47.5 kilos of cocaine were found on a private charter plane that was preparing for takeoff.

He was found guilty of all charges by a jury following a trial in the High Court last month.

According to reports, Murraine was also sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for Possession of a Controlled Drug, 9 years for Possession with Intent to Supply, and 2 years for Attempted Exportation of a Controlled Drug.

It was said that all the sentences will run concurrently.

In addition, the pilot was also reportedly fined EC$300,000 and will serve an additional year in prison if he fails to pay.

