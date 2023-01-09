Dreamy decor executes St.Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Drew’s 1st New Years Gala

Over the last two decades the sitting Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis hosts a gala to celebrate the New Year with nationals and well wishers.

The year’s gala was executed by Dreamy Floral & Decor Bar Ltd. The Lead Designer and CEO of Dreamy Decor Ms. Natalie John who was the recent awardee of Eventex Top 100 most influential people in the event industry of 2022 explained the vision behind this years gala.

Ms John wanted to ensure that the first gala of the new Prime Minister was a memorable event visually and in the mind of all attendees. She also stated that she wanted persons to not be waiting in line for photos especially since everyone would be vying for a photo opp with the newly elected PM so she created a number of opportunities for photos for the attendees. Managing crowd control is important when catering to hundreds of persons especially in a social media era where everyone wants imagery for Facebook or Instagram.

Ms John also spoke of the collaboration with other local vendors such as Aryanna for red carpet entrance, Azul Printers for backdrop and cut outs, Pro Video for screens and utilizing young persons on her part time team giving them an opportunity to experience being on a production team and working towards a deadline.

Gala committee chair Mrs. Judy Tyrell thanked Ms. John for her team’s perfect execution and beautiful decor for newly elected Prime Minister. Ms. John urges other creatives to invest in their selves by ensuring they capture their work with professional images that are publication worthy.