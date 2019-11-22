DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS-LED TEAM UNITY ADMINISTRATION TO PRESENT ITS FIFTH TAX FREE BUDGET IN A ROW

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 10, 2019 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will present the fifth tax free budget in a row when he delivers the Federation’s Budget for the Fiscal Year 2020 in the National Assembly on Thursday, December 12.



The 2020 Budget, which will be the final budget of the first term of the Team Unity administration, will be presented under the theme, “Let’s Keep Building a Strong and Safer Future for St. Kitts & Nevis.”



Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly will commence at 10:00am.



There, Prime Minister Harris will present the highly anticipated Draft Estimates for 2020 as laid out in The Appropriation (2020) Bill, 2019.



The Appropriation (2020) Bill, 2019 is a Bill to provide for the services of Saint Christopher and Nevis for the financial year commencing 1st January 2020 and ending on 31st December 2020.



The Budget Address will be delivered just one day before thousands of public servants receive, for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year, bonus salaries or “double salaries” on Friday, December 13. The double salary will apply to all employees of the Federal Government and Statutory Corporations.



The beneficiaries of the popular Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) and the 1,000 plus Government Auxiliary Employees (GAE), who were denied their customary honorarium since 2012 by the former regime, will also receive their payment on 13th December.



Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Television (Channel 5), ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) and online at https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/.

