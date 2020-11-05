Dr. Ralph Gonsalves wins an unprecedented 5th straight term as his Incumbent ULP Wins 9 Seats In St Vincent and the Grenadines 2020 Elections

November 5, 2020

The Unity Labour Party (ULP) of Dr Ralph Gonsalves has been elected for an unpreceded fifth term, to govern St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

The party won 9 of the 15 parliamentary seats, picking up the North Leeward seat held by the NDP before elections.

“Today, the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines embraced the politics of “Lifting SVG Higher. They embraced our progressive agenda for the future by returning us to government.

“I am humbled and honoured that the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines embraced our bold vision for the future and rejected the politics of hate, backwardsness and colonialism noted Ralph Gonsalves leader of the ULP.

“We ask Vincentians to celebrate this victory in peace and maturity. Now is the time to come together as one nation to address our developmental challenges and move forward to uplift our nation,” Gonsalves concluded