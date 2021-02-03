DR. PAUL VENDEL MAYNARD SR. OF ZION VILLAGE, NEVIS DIES IN ST. THOMAS, USVI HOSPITAL AT 69

VI FREE PRESS· FEBRUARY 2, 2021

REST IN PEACE: Dr. Paul Vendel Maynard, Sr. of Zion Village, Nevis.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — It is with great sorrow and breaking hearts, that we the family of Dr. Paul Vendel Maynard, Sr. announce his untimely passing. Dr. Maynard, a native of Zion Village Nevis, departed this earth on January 21, 2021 at age 69, after a brief hospitalization at the Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC).

He was preceded in death by his parents Ezekiel and Melvina Maynard and his brother Professor Charles Rawlins of Nevis. He is survived by his dearly beloved wife Patricia H. Maynard, two loving sons Paul Vendel Maynard, Jr. and John Maynard as well as his step-sons Dwight and Dwayne Isaac. His grandchildren, Dr. Celine Maynard, Vero Maynard Hillier, Esq., Katy and John Vendel Maynard. Step grandson Iori Isaac. His great grandchildren, Carleen & Justin Hillier, John and Adosia Maynard. He also leaves to mourn his sisters Lornette Swanston Morton, Esmie Williams, Dr. Brenda Maynard, Dr. Prisca Maynard, Millicent, Bernice, Eloise and Inita Maynard and his brothers Jervan and Keith Swanston, as well as Spencer Archibald and his brothers-in-law, Keithley & Anthony Underwood, Lawrence Stott, and Dwight Morton.

He will be lovingly remembered by his mother-in-law Sara Underwood, and his nieces and nephews: Jeanelle Rawlins, Gillian & Prisca Maynard, Dwijae Morton, Jelani, Jae-ele, Jhr’vel, Dylan, Jelani, Rhyser, Aqui’la. Mykella, and Jevan Swanston, Jr. Great nieces and nephews, Dimitri, Dylandre, and Dijonae Swanston, and Jrh’Deira McPherson

He will be missed by his Cousins: Solomon, Leroy, Evan and Vincent Phillip, Jacinth Maynard, Emerald Pena, Joycette Amory, Sheryl Moron, Eugene Griffin, Bernice Eaton, Sylvia Fahie, Heather Grosvenor, Giselle Walton, Greta Guishard, Vernice Griffin, Roderick Griffin, Devan Griffin, Helena Griffin, Ambrose Fleming, Alvin Fleming and Janet Bailey.

His extended family and close Friends include Rev. Dr. Bentley Thomas, Rev. Dr. George E. Phillips, Rev. Dr. Dawn Pondt, Dr. James Nelson, Dr. Lawrence Rawlins, Dr. Mervin Laws, Atty. Clive Rivers, the Hon. Vance W. Amory, Glenda Huggins, Pansy Marsham, Sonia & Clive Williams, Ophelia Powell-Torres, Lynette Gumbs, Venice Manners, John Hodge, Eustace and Karina Grant, Winston Parker, Edith Garvey and many other friends and relatives too numerous to mention

Family and friends abroad may view the celebration service live via – YouTube and Facebook page. The link will be posted

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The first viewing will be Friday February 19th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. (The former Apostolic Faith Church).

The second viewing will be on February 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. A service of celebration of life will follow immediately after the viewing. Interment will be at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and public health regulations, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times. All other protocols including social distancing must be observed.

Please send all Special messages and tributes may be sent to drpaulvmaynardsrtributes@gmail on or before Sunday, February 7th 2021.