Dr. Janice Daniel,Daughter of National Hero is New Leader Of Nevis Opposition Party NRP. First Woman To Lead A Political Party In St. Kitts And Nevis

The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) made history on Sunday, September 13, 2020, by being the first political party in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to elect a woman as its leader.

The Party elected Dr Janice Daniel-Hodge as its President and Party Leader. Dr Daniel-Hodge defeated the lone NRP representative in the Nevis Island Assembly, The Hon. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds.

Dr Daniel-Hodge has followed in her father’s footsteps. Her father, His Excellency Dr Simeon Daniel was the Founder and first leader of the party. He went on to serve as Premier of Nevis and a member of the Federal Government.

Dr Daniel-Hodge is a Development and Environmental Consultant who has worked extensively throughout the Eastern Caribbean.

Dr Daniel-Hodge holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Francis College, and a Master of Science degree in Microbiology from Alabama A&M University. Early this year she graduated from the University of the Virgin Islands with a PH.D.

Dr Daniel-Hodge has replaced E. Robelto Hector who led the NRP from 2018 to 2020.