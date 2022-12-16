Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge issues statement regarding the Dec. 12 2022 Nevis Island Assembly Elections

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, December 16, 2022 (Nevis Reformation Party) – The following is a statement by Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) regarding the recently concluded Nevis Island Assembly Elections.

My fellow citizens and residents, I must congratulate all of you for having actively participated in the Nevis Island Assembly election on December 12, 2022.

The NRP entered this election in the spirit of democracy. We hold that all elections taking place within the shores of Nevis must be free, fair, free from fear, and free from fraud.

The election on December 12, 2022 was hard fought. Most unfortunately, however, it has been brought to my attention that serious allegations of unconscionable irregularities, voter fraud and illegal conduct occurred that has put our democracy at risk and has created profound mistrust of our electoral process.

In light of these compelling revelations, our party is prepared to challenge the election results. We believe that electoral integrity should not be a CCM or NRP matter, but we all owe it to ourselves to uphold and enhance our electoral process and democratic principles.

Every Nevisan should want to restore faith in our democracy, and feel sure that our elections are conducted as the Constitution prescribed.

We will therefore seek redress to ensure that the results of the December 12 election were not compromised and that they reflected the will of the people.

Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge,

Political Leader, NRP.