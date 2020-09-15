DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS LED TEAM UNITY GOVERNMENT AGAIN REAFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO ADVANCING HEALTHCARE DELIVERY IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 14, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Team Unity-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis broke ground today, Monday, September 11 to signal the commencement of construction on the brand new state-of-the-art health center in St. Peter’s.

PrimeMinister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, said the start of construction on this model facility comes at a pivotal time when the entire world continues to grapple with the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day, we are being reminded as a country, but most importantly being reminded as citizens of the global community that this is a challenging period in all of history, and that we are faced with one of the most significant crisis, pandemics ever witnessed in the last 100 plus years, and yet in the face of it we have to find a way to move forward carefully and thoughtfully, being resilient, being innovative in the context of a pandemic that has reordered the world and has changed the stability of the world order,” Prime Minister Harris commented.

Theprime minister added that the realization of this project represents the commitment of his Team Unity administration towards the advancement of healthcare delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Harris said, “Here in St. Kitts and Nevis, faced with this background, the Unity Government is reaffirming its commitment to healthcare as part of the delivery of the stronger and safer future which we promised to every citizen and resident in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“Health matters, and the Government is committed to do all in its power to preserve the public health system in St. Kitts and Nevis. Today’s groundbreaking ceremony in which we have committed millions of dollars to the health infrastructure and through that the delivery of health services, speak as a strong testimony to the Government’s commitment,” Prime Minister Harris continued.

In June of this year, the Government opened the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle that has since been providing high quality services to the people of Tabernacle and the surrounding communities.