DR. ALMESHA RICHARDSON-CAMPBELL ENCOURAGES ALL TO ADAPT AND INNOVATE TO SUCCESSFULLY NAVIGATE THE ‘NEW NORMAL’ CREATED BY COVID-19







BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 15, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Educator and innovator, Dr. Almesha Richardson-Campbell, delivered a captivating and informative address earlier this evening (Wednesday, September 15) as the featured speaker at the Prime Minister's Independence Lecture Series held in the conference room of the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.



A daughter of the soil who now resides in the United States of America, Dr. Richardson-Campbell is the Assistant Vice President for Research and Economic Development/Director for Technology Transfer and Commercialization at US-based Jackson State University (JSU).



Dr. Richardson-Campbell used her remarks to inspire students and educators in St. Kitts and Nevis by reflecting on the theme for this year’s 38th Anniversary of Independence – “Adapt, Diversify, Recreate: Independence 38.”





“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it should be how to adapt to a new normal. However, it has also allowed us to diversify our efforts; and to recreate new trends,” Dr. Richardson-Campbell said while delivering her address virtually.



She added, “The future demands people who are agile, flexible, innovative, and always willing to learn and adapt. We need future leaders to understand that all these things will be intrinsic to the leadership ecosystem. Now everyone cannot have all these – so we must learn to collaborate and delegate when necessary. The future is about teamwork, interdisciplinary collaboration integrated with technology platforms that are evolving daily. It demands that you have to constantly change and adapt, and like your GPS says – recalculate or reroute.”



She said the entire world had to quickly adapt to the ‘new normal’ created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by shifting to virtual learning, remote work, virtual meetings, and even doing without a few amenities.



“There were some resistance and there still are…but what I have learned during this pandemic, is how to adapt to these changes, and how to become far more creative and innovative in executing even routine tasks,” said the featured speaker.



Dr. Richardson-Campbell then encouraged the students and educators listening and viewing her address to strengthen their ability to rapidly adjust and adapt; learn, create and innovate through the development of a passion for knowledge and innate curiosity.



“For some of you, I know that adapting to the ‘new normal’ may not be easy, and for a variety of reasons. However, you have to be or become more agile. When things are not going right, you must be able to readily assess where you are, what you are currently doing, what’s working, and what’s not working, and develop responses or appropriate strategies to move forward. The entire ecosystem around us is evolving and changing, so one cannot afford to let complacency gain a foot-hold. It is more important than ever that we remain alert, attempt to stay one step ahead, and always strive to be the best version of yourself,” she added.



At the end of her presentation, Dr. Richardson-Campbell announced the launch of a scholarship programme at the Newton Ground Primary School – which she attended as a child – for a 6th grader entering high school wi