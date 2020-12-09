DPM RICHARDS TREAT DOZENS OF CONSTITUENCY STUDENTS TO BIRTHDAY BREAKFAST

Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Shawn Richards celebrated his birthday this morning by treating dozens of students from his constituency.

The youth were excited to interact with the Honourable Minister and enthusiastically shared their career goals with the Deputy Prime Minister and listened to his words of wisdom and about the importance of education and remaining focused.

Minister Richards balanced his day with a visit to one of his constituents Mr George Duggins who too was celebrating his birthday and a significant one too . Mr Duggins is now 100 years old. He is currently residing at the Safe Haven Elderly Home in Sandy Point . We wish Mr Duggins good health and God’s Blessings.

“We must congratulate our representative Hon. Richards for continuing to be so connected with his people and demonstrating his positive attributes of love , compassion and humility .

Kudos to the Hon . Shawn K. Richards. We in SP love you dearly ,” stated a member of the Sandy Point Constituency Group.