“Douglas Berated Border Agents” says British Media Reports

Britain’s Daily Mail on Sunday revisited the recent incident in which the tabloid reported that former St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Denzil Douglas was stopped at London’s Gatwick Airport in November trying to leave the UK with £70,000 described as mysterious cash.

The publication in its latest edition says the incident “caused a storm in the Caribbean paradise, where the good doctor is standing for election again”.

The Mail on Sunday quotes Border Force sources as saying that Dr Douglas, the leader of the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party, at the time attempted to use his position as a senior politician to berate border agents, accusing them of being confused for searching him.

He insisted his luggage contained no cash, so a tense scene emerged when he was asked to explain the presence of several bundles of US dollars and other money in white and brown envelopes, as well as five other wrapped bundles of UK notes totalling £1,000., the UK paper reports.

The story which first appeared in the Federation in a controversial Facebook post, was denied at the time by Dr DouglaS

However the incident was later confirmed by Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley in the Federal Parliament.

