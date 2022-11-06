Dominicans go to poll December 6

ROSEAU, Dominica, Nov 6, CMC – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Sunday night announced December 6 as the date for a snap general election in Dominica.In a radio and television broadcast, Skerrit, who led the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) to victory in the 2019 general election, said that Nomination Day will be on November 18.

Skerrit told the nation that he had already asked President Charles Savarin to dissolve the Parliament with immediate effect and issue a writ for the general election.In the last general election the DLP won 18 of the 21 seats with the remainder going to the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP).