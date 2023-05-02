Dominicans concerned about job opportunities should look online

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Although the government has recently increased the minimum wage for several categories of workers, many Dominicans are still seriously concerned by the perception that there may not be enough job opportunities in the country.

“A recent RCC survey found that Dominicans are seriously concerned about job opportunities, wages, inflation and the economy,” noted Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

Boll said, “It is clear that concerns about being able to earn a decent, honest living still hold considerable space in Dominicans’ minds.”

This is entirely reasonable, given that informal employment, which leaves workers and their families vulnerable, is still prevalent throughout the Caribbean. Informal workers are often among the lowest earners in any given country, and, unlike formal employees, they don’t get the benefit of minimum wage increases. Even further, as of the end of 2022, job informality rates in the Dominican Republic had risen to nearly 60 percent.

Limited job opportunities are also a serious concern in terms of human capital.

In some Caribbean countries, it has been linked to brain drain, causing young, talented citizens to leave permanently in search of better options to earn a decent living.

But, the Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO is seeking to reassure jobseekers in the Dominican Republic, and throughout the region, that there is an easily accessible solution to their concerns about job opportunities.

“Online resources like Caribbean Employment can help you find the best job opportunities for your skill set, and be the first to know as soon as new opportunities become available,” Boll said. “Signing up is free, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain by availing yourself of the tools to help you become gainfully employed.”

###

About Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc., based in Barbados, is one of the market-leading online talent acquisition services, specializing in helping businesses and organizations recruit the best candidates for their roles and job seekers find their ideal position. For international and national employers looking to source the best talent from the Caribbean region and from the United States into their Caribbean businesses, we offer a range of recruitment solutions, all developed to find the right candidates for their roles. Find out more at https://caribbeanemployment.com or contact hello@caribbeanemployment.com.