DOMINICA RECORDS 17TH MURDER FOR 2022 AS MEDICAL DOCTOR SHOT AND KILLED BY BOYFRIEND

By carlislejb 30 December 2022

Murder Victim- Dr. Velma Valmond Suspected- Security Officer Alexan Alexander

As the year comes to an end, the medical fraternity in Dominica has been plunged into mourning with news of the tragic murder of Dr. Velma Valmond.

What is being described as a domestic matter resulted in a Security Officer Alexan Alexander who works with a local security company on the island killing his girlfriend in Goodwill. In the process, he is said to have also injured the 17-year-old child of the medical doctor. Reports are that he may have drunk poisonous substances and is now fighting for his life at the hospital.