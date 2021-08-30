Doctors Urge Saint Lucians To Help Them Fight COVID-19

Doctors and medical personnel are urging Saint Lucians to back them in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking on behalf of the medical fraternity here, the President of the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association, Dr. Merle Clarke, told Lissa Joseph of the National Television Network (NTN), that medical professionals cannot do it alone.

“We need you to do your part and a big part of that is getting vaccinated so we can return to some semblance of normalcy sooner rather than later,” Clarke stated on this week amid the continued roll out of the Pfizer vaccine.

She explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the medical community, but not enough attention is always paid to that development.-

“We just have to say ‘Thank you’, it’s a debt that we as a country can never repay,” the SLMDA official asserted.

“But we continue to work in your interest Saint Lucia and again, we ask you to work with us in fighting this pandemic,” Clarke said.

Health officials say the response to the Pfizer vaccine has been very encouraging.

The National Immunization Manager, Tecla Jn Baptiste, noted that over the past six months, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been available and saw a high uptick among older individuals but a lower prevalence among young people.

“Having Pfizer now and seeing the rollout and the response, we now see that more of our young people are responding and this is a very positive thing,” she stated.

And asserting that the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 12 years and over is effective against the Delta Variant which is easily transmissible, she said it is important that young children especially get vaccinated