DJ Tero always wanted to be Ambassador for Country

Talks about pursuing a career as a full-time DJ

By Times Caribbean Writer

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts: DJ Tero has blast off into international territory as he has been turning up the heat while on his official Outside US Tour that began late May 2021.



The 23-year-old DJ whose real name is Keshan Henry is originally from Boyds’ Village, St. Kitts.

He said that it is an amazing feeling to represent his country at this US Tour.

“I always wanted to represent and be an Ambassador for my country and the people on a whole. Many times, we as Kittitians would attend events (whether Carnival, etc…) in the US or elsewhere, and often times, there is no DJ from St Kitts, even though there may be a contingent in the crowd, and I wanted to change that,” he said.

Having already performed at a number of regional events throughout his eight-year experience as a DJ, he also felt that it was time for the next stage in his career.

“I desired an upward trajectory shift, having obtained the added skills, knowledge, and connections through continuous networking to build my brand as a recognizable name,” he said.

This, he said would allow him to further represent St. Kitts and Nevis worldwide and showcase his craft in multiple countries while representing his country, culture and people both home and abroad.

Henry was first introduced to music by his Grandfather, at an early age.

“I would visit him, and he would always show me pictures of him in his earlier years and boast about the different instruments that he played. Being the curious little boy, I would tamper with the instruments and create my own beats.

“This was instrumental as I transitioned into a teenager and would use this love for music and creativity to start making my own mixtapes. I first started eight years ago. However, it was not until after a year of practicing and learning certain techniques of the trade and the recognition from seasoned DJs, that I was able to get gigs that molded me into becoming a household DJ,” Tero said.

Tero credits Evolution HD, Hell Fire Sounds, EK, Sweet Sister Sensia and DJ Smoke as being instrumental on his musical journey.

In December 2019, Tero made the important decision of resigning from his full-time job at a major banking institution in St. Kitts, to pursue his DJ career.

“I made that decision because it was becoming a little difficult balancing both, especially being called to do overseas events and having to liaise with my job.

“So after making plans for 2020 and networking with major event planners throughout the Caribbean and the United States, I saw that 2020 would have been a great one with overseas gigs,” he said.

Soon after the dawn of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic appeared threatening the lives and livelihood of many people around the world as the virus began spreading quickly causing many persons to be without a job and many businesses having to close down.

There was also lockdowns and curfews introduced that threatened and affected the entertainment industry and nightlife in many countries including St. Kitts and Nevis.

However, Henry never regretted his decision, in fact he used the opportunity to continue to build his brand.

“I never doubted my decision. I knew there would come a time when I’ll be able to travel again. During the pandemic I was able to host my own online radio where it not only helped me to build an international fan base but helped me to build a stronger network and assisted me with the ease of doing on the spot interviews.”

So far the industry has been rewarding, he has become a household name in St. Kitts that he credits his ability to read and connect with his audience, his love and dedication to his craft and artwork as major factors in his success.

“Music on a whole continues to be a strong motivator for me, coupled by the mindset to remain focused and continue to yearn success. I believe winning the St Kitts Music Festival DJ competition two years back-to-back also gave me the necessary exposure that I needed to propel me forward in the right direction of building a strong brand.”

He describes his musical style to be Soca infused with Reggae, Dancehall, Afro, Hip-Hop and Pop. Although versatile with mixing all musical genres, he has fallen in love with Soca music and uses his creative skills to infuse it with all musical genres to always give a euphoric and electrifying performance.

“I just want to end by giving thanks to God, the most-high as through him all things are possible. My family, support team and close friends. Thanks to my management team and all the promoters who booked me in the past,” he said.