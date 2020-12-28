DJ MORRISHAW GIVES BACK TO FRONTLINE WORKERS IN ST. KITTS FOR THEIR EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 24, 2020 (SKNIS): Three nurses from hospitals around St. Kitts were presented with packages for the outstanding work they performed throughout the year from a proud son of the soil, Jefroy Morrishaw, popularly known as DJ Morrishaw, during a brief ceremony on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital.



Receiving the packages were Sister Alrona Mckoy- Assistant Nurse Manager at the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineux; Staff Nurse Mirlese Williams from Pogson Medical Center in Sandy Point and Mavis Lewis, Nursing Assistant at JNF.



Kerry Tuckett, Director of Institutional Nursing Services at JNF, said the nurses were chosen based on attendance, performance and accountability. She noted that the criteria were “developed over the years for nurses who have performed excellently throughout.”



Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Deloris Stapleton-Harris, expressed thanks and appreciation on behalf of the ministry and the nurses for the kind gesture.



“We are grateful that he has decided to do so based on the fact that we indeed appreciate the care that our patients get while they are hospitalized,” she said.



Mr. Morrishaw said that working in the sector for some 20 plus years in the United States allowed him to better understand how hard nurses work. He added that it was important to give back and ensure that workers in the sector know that they are appreciated. Mr. Morrishaw implored the recipients to put the donation to great use.



“I would hope that this grab bag is being used as often as you possibly can because these kinds of stuff that we use in New York, your life is what travels in these things,” he said. “It may look like a simple bag, but it is compact with a lot of things that I know you guys would be [grateful] for.”



The packages include face shields, gloves, regular masks, sanitizers, toiletries and stationery to name a few.



Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and other health officials were all in attendance.