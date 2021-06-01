DIRECTOR OF PWD SAYS PREPARATORY WORK HAS BEGUN TO BUILD THE NEW BASSETERRE HIGH SCHOOL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 28, 2021 (SKNIS): Director of the Public Works Department (PWD), George Gilbert, said that preparatory work to construct the new Basseterre High School has commenced.



During an interview on the popular radio and television show ‘Working for You’ on May 26, Mr. Gilbert said, “The project manager is there, and he should be starting the temporary fencing shortly and also the erecting of the signboard.”



“PWD happens to be the client and also the contractor in that what will happen is that Public Works will engage or employ the many contractors who will do segments of the project,” he said. “PWD is responsible for the general insurance of the property and actually will coordinate the tendering process, get contractors to do the various activities on site.”



Mr. Gilbert added that “Because you have a number of activities with similar buildings, for example, you have the same doors, the same windows maybe the same lighting fixtures and the same kind of tile, the same kind of electrical fixtures and fittings, it means therefore that the client will have to buy these goods in bulk, store them and have them ready to be delivered to the many contractors when the time arises.”



“There will be a number of activities taking place on-site which requires its own project team from the government side to take care of that management process, but public works will have oversight in all of these activities for the New Basseterre High School,” said Director Gilbert.