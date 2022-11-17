Digital Services Investment Increasing In Earnest

BELMOPAN, 15 November, 2022 — More Caribbean nations are beginning to invest in the digital services industry, which Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO Joseph Boll believes will be a major driver of jobs and economic growth in the future.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading online jobs board and digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

In the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, as regional nations hastened to discuss economic diversification strategies, the need for Caribbean businesses to adapt to digital transformation became starkly apparent.

“By embracing technology, local businesses, entrepreneurs and workers can all access, do business in and benefit from the digital economy,” notes Boll.

He also said this strategy better enables businesses and employees to improve their resilience in the face of disaster, as they would still be able to earn from a global marketplace even if their respective home countries were unexpectedly economically stunted.

With more of the world moving to adopt digitization, Caribbean countries are likewise beginning to introduce development programmes in this regard. Countries like Jamaica and St. Lucia have recently launched targeted programmes to close the digital skills gap and ensure citizens are adequately skilled to fill high-earning digital services jobs. Meanwhile, Belize has recently accepted a hefty loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to support digital literacy and training programmes that will allow Belizeans small businesses to access the digital economy and also improve the employability of citizens. Further, expanding into the digital territory has resulted in Barbados launching a gaming industry for the first time.

“Digitization opens up a world of opportunities when it comes to jobs, recruitment, economic opportunities and ease of doing business,” says Boll, a long-time proponent of the benefits of using online services like Caribbean Employment Services Inc. to modernize the recruitment/job hunt process.

‘It’s fantastic to see more Caribbean nations get on board with this and we look forward to the positive impact this will have in the region.”

