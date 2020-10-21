DIGICEL STEPS OUT AS A DIGITAL OPERATOR

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Tuesday 20th October 2020. Digicel is today launching itself as a Digital Operator and is marking the occasion by delivering simply more through a suite of eight apps and a promise of powerful digital experiences.

Today heralds a new frontier for Digicel as it goes all in on digital. Nineteen years after its launch in Jamaica as a mobile operator and subsequent shake up of the telecoms industry in 31 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific with its promise of best network, best value and best service making mobile phones accessible to everyone, everywhere – Digicel is stepping into its future.

As a Digital Operator, Digicel delivers digital experiences 1440 minutes of each day to customers – that’s all day, every day. That means being always there, always on and always having something to offer customers – no matter what they are into.

Sports, music, news, local radio, podcasts, messaging, marketplaces, cloud storage; there’s something for everyone – actually more of everything for everyone. Every minute of every day. And Digicel is the only operator in the market that can deliver that.

Commenting on Digicel’s new frontier as a Digital Operator, Denis O’Brien, Digicel Group Chairman, explains; “This is the biggest thing we have done since our launch in Jamaica 19 years ago. Today we’re taking a massive step into our future and telling our customers that we will be with them 24 hours or 1440 minutes of each day – that’s every minute of every day – and that we will always have an app and a digital experience to delight and engage them. That promise of a constant connection in turn makes for a far deeper, more impactful and more resonant relationship with our customers.”

IT’S PRIME TIME

And the first major move in that new Digital Operator and customer relationship is to enable customers to enjoy all of the digital experiences and data they could possibly wish for with the all-new Digicel Prime Bundles.

Digicel Prime Bundles feature all of Digicel’s suite of digital services (or apps) spanning D’Music for music, PlayGo for TV streaming, SportsMax for all things sport, BiP for advanced messaging, video and voice calling, gaming and marketplaces, LOOP for local and international news, GoLoud for 75 local radio stations and podcasts and Billo for cloud storage – each with its own super generous data allotment so that customers can feel, touch, experience and enjoy them as they live their digital lives. And on top of that there’s Digicel’s self-care destination, MyDigicel app.

Not only that. On top of those digital services, each of the Digicel Prime Bundles is loaded with a healthy helping of any use data for customers to enjoy.

Commenting on the Digicel Prime Bundles, Oliver Coughlan, Digicel CEO Caribbean and Central America, explains; “Today, we’re stepping into our future. As a mobile operator, we sold minutes and MBs, now, as a Digital Operator, we’re about delivering digital experiences. And we’re making that happen 1440 minutes of each day. That’s all day, every day.”

He continues; “With our Digicel Prime Bundles, we‘re making sure our customers can enjoy more of the things they love, with even more data. Our Digicel Prime Bundles are unmatched in the market. Nothing else comes close. Whatever our customers are into, we have an app and a digital experience for them meaning they can do more, experience more, learn more, laugh more, make more, share more, listen more and play more together with Digicel. Our Digital Operator promise to customers is of simply more. Welcome to Digital at Digicel.”

ENDS

About Digicel

As a Digital Operator, Digicel is in the business of delivering powerful digital experiences 1440 minutes of each day to customers – that’s every minute, all day, every day.

Through its world-class LTE and fibre networks, together with its suite of 8 apps spanning sports (SportsMax), music (D’Music), news (Loop), local radio and podcasts (GoLoud), TV streaming (PlayGo), enhanced messaging and marketplaces (BiP), cloud storage (Billo) and self-care (MyDigicel app), Digicel is the only operator in its markets that can deliver that.

Serving consumer and business customers in 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific, its investments of over US$7 billion and a commitment to its communities through its Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad & Tobago have contributed to positive outcomes for over 3 million people to date.

With its Better Together brand, Digicel is making a promise of simply more to customers and communities and its 7,000 employees worldwide work together to make that a powerful reality day in, day out.

Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more.