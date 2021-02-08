Diddy Files $25 Million Lawsuit Against Sean John

By Peyton Blakemore

Feb 8, 2021

Diddy has filed a lawsuit against his former clothing company

According to AllHipHop, the business mogul is suing Sean John for $25 million, accusing the brand and its owner, GBG USA, of “false endorsement, misappropriation of likeness and violating his publicity rights,” after it created a new collaborative line with the U.K. retailer Missguided that used his name, image and likeness for promotion without seeking his permission.

Diddy launched Sean John in 1998 and later sold it to Global Brands Group in 2016. In the lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday (February 4), he claims Sean John, Missguided, and GBG USA fabricated quotes to make it seem as if he was involved with the Sean John x Missguided women’s line.

“[Diddy] does not challenge [Sean John/GBG’s] right to use the Sean John trademark, but rather [Sean John/GBG’s] decision to leverage a fabricated quote they created and then falsely attributed to Mr. Combs, and to use Mr. Combs’s name and other monikers to create the false and misleading impression that Mr. Combs is the decision-maker behind the designs and creation of the GBG Collection,” Diddy’s lawyer Jonathan D. Davis said, per AllHipHop.

He added, “[Sean John, GBG and Missguided] are using the Unapproved Material, which contains false or misleading representations of fact, to promote and sell the items in the GBG Collection because they understand that associating it with Mr. Combs will significantly increase sales and profits.”

Diddy is seeking “to recover actual, special, and statutory damages, profits attributable to the unauthorized use and exploitation of his name, image, likeness, and persona, as well as attorney’s fees and costs” for $25 million.

This is the second lawsuit Diddy has filed against his former company in recent weeks. Last month, Diddy filed his first lawsuit against Sean John over the trademark for the phrase “Vote Or Die,” AllHipHop reported. Diddy alleges that Sean John and GBG “illegally hijacked the phrase, trademarked it, and started selling merchandise on the Sean John website” during the 2020 presidential election.