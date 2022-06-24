DICKON MITCHELL IS NEW PM OF GRENADA- DR. KEITH MITCHELL HAS LOST GENERAL ELECTIONS HELD EARLIER TODAY.

75-year-old Dr. Mitchell, leader of the New National Party, was hoping to lead Grenada for a final term but lost to the Opposition’s 44-year-old Dickon Mitchell (no relation), leader of the National Democratic Congress.Dr. Mitchell served as Grenada’s Prime Minister for six (6) terms. He won two consecutive elections in 2013 and 2018 with a clean sweep at the polls.However, this time around, he was beaten 9/6 by the younger Mitchell who is an attorney at law. Prior to the elections, Dr. Mitchell predicted his party may lose a few of the 15 seats it held for the last two terms, but would win the elections.It turned out he was right about losing a few seats but wrong about winning the elections as attorney Dickon Mitchell sent him to the political cemetery in Grenada, earlier than he anticipated. Dickson Mitchell, Former Hugh Wooding Law Student to become Prime Minister of Grenada. Tonight, change has come knocking on the steps of Grenada as Young Attorney at Law Dickon Mitchell at age 44 has been declared as the next Prime Minister of Grenada. Mitchell has said to have one the majority of seats in Thursday’s election after defeating Prime Minister Keith Mitchell. I don’t know what is more impressive that he only became the political leader on October 31, 2021, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or that he is so young and fresh. Mitchell’s NDC has the Majority of 9 Seats to former Prime Minister’s New National Party’s 6 seats.Just over 84,000 Grenadians were registered to vote in the elections earlier today.