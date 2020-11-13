Development Bank partners with National Carnival Committee as Premium-Gold sponsor for Sugar Mas 49

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 13, 2020 (DBSKN) — The National Carnival Committee has come in for high praise for ensuring members of the public that even in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sugar Mas 49 will still be celebrated albeit in a shortened form.

“Our culture is dynamic and over the years we at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis have partnered with the National Carnival Committee in the celebration and preservation of our culture through the staging of Sugar Mas, and this year is no exception,” said the Bank’s Marketing and Product Development Officer, Ms Chantelle Rochester.

The Development Bank official made the remarks on Monday November 9 when she presented the Bank’s cheque of $30,000 for the premium-gold sponsorship of Sugar Mas 49 to the Chairperson of National Carnival Committee, Ms Shannon Hawley, at the Bank’s head office in Basseterre.

“As we are faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Carnival Committee has come out with an innovative way of celebrating Sugar Mas 49 which will not only ensure that people at home don’t miss much of what they are used to, but will also allow our relatives and friends overseas to partake in the celebration as it will be held virtually,” said Ms Rochester.

In receiving the sponsorship cheque, Ms Shannon Hawley noted that the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee has had a longstanding relationship with the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We have been able to call on the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis through good times and through bad times, and especially this year we fear that as there are so many challenges we anticipate that there be many cutbacks in sponsorship,” said the National Carnival Committee Chairperson.

She added: “We ourselves as the National Carnival Committee have had to cut back on many events including pageants, and parades. So we are more than grateful for the contribution and continued support of the Development Bank especially during these challenging times.”

According to Ms Hawley, there will be a virtual opening of Sugar Mas on Friday December 11, which she advised “will be something that you have never seen before. It will highlight a lot of not only past winners, but we are doing a tribute to Sugar Mas St. Kitts and Nevis related music. So you will hear the likes of from Ellie Matt to 869 Area Code. You will see a series of various artistes, young artistes performing these very popular tunes during the opening of Carnival in addition to folklore etc.”

Two new events, National Carnival Creative Arts competition and a Sugarscope Photography Competition, have been introduced. The National Carnival Creative Arts under the theme ‘Covid-19 and Carnival’ which is encouraging youth between six and seventeen to take part, was launched on Monday, while the Sugar-scope Photography Competition which will allow the general public to see Sugar Mas through the eyes of the photographer will be launched on Monday November 16.

“Those are the two new initiatives by the Carnival Committee that will take place in November,” said Ms Hawley. “Then of course we have our Calypso tents and we know that Development Bank is the Platinum sponsor for the Legends Calypso Tent, and these tents will be streamed live through National Carnival Facebook page, our YouTube channel, and on ZIZ Radio and Television.”

Calypso Tents will be held as follows: Legends Calypso Tent on Saturday November 14; Proud Sounds on Saturday November 21; Legends Calypso Tent on Saturday November 28; and Proud Sounds on Saturday December 5. All events will start at 8:00 pm.