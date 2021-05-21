DEVELOPMENT BANK CONTINUES TO HELP BUSINESSES AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC THROUGH SMALL BUSINESS FUND

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 21, 2021 (SKNIS): As the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) commemorates it 40th Anniversary serving the federation, the May 20, 2021 edition of “Working For You” highlighted the Small Business Fund currently being offered by the financial institution as a means of supporting local businesses amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.

L-R: CHANTELLE ROCHESTER; JASMINE IRISH

“We have this ongoing fund in place for small and medium-sized businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each applicant can secure up to 100 thousand dollars at a five percent interest rate. We aim to main a sustained positive difference in the lives of our clients, so we must continue to help them during this tough economic period,” said Ms. Chantelle Rochester, Marketing and Product Development Officer.

The continued commitment of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis to nation-building and the empowerment of citizens continues to be noteworthy, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Several small and medium scale businesses have had the opportunity to access funds in an effort to keep their business stable during this adverse economic period due to the pandemic.

“This fund will provide financial support for our clients to improve and maintain the capacity of their operations, and it is for any business or individual that is experiencing temporary liquidity challenges right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mrs. Jasmine Irish, Operation Manager.

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for over 40 years has promoted economic growth across the federation with specific attention to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), which include agriculture, manufacturing, and commerce.