DESPITE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND OTHER GLOBAL CHALLENGES ST.KITTS-NEVIS REMAINS BEST MANAGED SMALL ISLAND STATE IN THE WORLD

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2021 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has endured throughout the global COVID-19 Pandemic both politically, socially and economically, said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during his Independence Address on Sunday, September 19 to commemorate the nation’s 38 years of sovereignty.

“Over the last eighteen months, we, like the rest of the world, have had some challenges. We have been fighting this dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, and we have been coping relatively well. On the whole, when we look at the world’s landscape and consider political stability, economic advancement, standards of living, and quality of life, as well as employment and investment opportunities, St. Kitts and Nevis remains among the best places to live, and still proudly stands as the best run, best managed small island state in the world,” said Prime Minister Harris. “Thanks be to God. The Lord has blessed our people with extraordinary talents and He has blessed this nation with extraordinary gifts which include our people.”

Prime Minister Harris said that as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will employ through revision, the implementation of best policies, protocols and deployment of resources to deliver the best outcomes to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We must understand that it is the choices that we make, and the convictions from which they are made, that will determine our destiny. Your government has and will continue to revise and implement the best policies and protocols, and to deploy resources where needed and most effective to deliver the best outcomes,” said Dr. Harris. “We have been fortunate enough to have had the benefit of foresight and diplomacy to make available two options of vaccines to our people. However, it is ultimately our individual resolve and actions that will have the greatest effect on curbing and containing the spread of the virus within our borders.”

Dr. Harris noted that as a people we must work together to overcome the challenges. He implored all to continue to play their part to fight the dreaded coronavirus especially adhering to all health and safety protocols.

“Together, we must do all we can. Together, we must choose life. And we choose life by wearing masks, by washing our hands as often as possible, or by using a hand sanitizer, by adhering to physical distancing, by staying at home if feeling unwell, and by choosing to be vaccinated. What weighs in the balance of our choices is significant – because we are a small island developing state with limited resources and support,” he said. “Each of us as responsible consenting adults must make deliberate decisions on what is best for ourselves, our families, and our country. Independence gives us the right of self-determination, the right to choose, but these rights come with immense responsibilities— not limited to self but extending to family, to the community, to country, and our God. Every individual is part of something much larger, and we must focus on who we are together as a unit. We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. As fellow citizens and residents, we are partners in this democracy—partners in this journey of sovereignty.”

He added that Kittitians and Nevisians have much to be proud of and thankful for, because we as a small nation of “special people, moulded by our heritage, our struggles, our shared sacrifices, and our successes, over generations”, have accomplished a great deal. He said, however, “we have so much more to accomplish but such can only be done through God’s help, as well through adaptation, diversification and recreation.”

In his address, Prime Minister Harris said on September 18, 1983, the Union Jack made its final descent in our beautiful twin islands; and the National Flag of St. Kitts and Nevis rose majestically, on 19th September 1983. This year, St. Kitts and Nevis celebrated 38 years of Independence under the theme: “Adapt, Diversity, Recreate: Independence 38” on Sunday, September 19, 2021.