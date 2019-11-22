Des Barras Combined School Celebrates Christmas with OECS Commission Staff

Spreading the Christmas cheer!

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 — Students from the Des Barras Combined School received an early Christmas treat at the Commission’s annual gift giving celebration.

This year, sixty students from the Des Barras Combined School along with staff of the OECS Commission and their children, enjoyed the mini-show ‘Ti Kreol’ performed by ‘Association Kreol’. The Martinique-based cultural entertainment organisation performed the concert, which included four mascots and two singers, free of cost as a gift to the students.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, thanked all the members of staff who contributed to making the annual event a success and welcomed the unique performance by Association Kreol.”

“This was an excellent opportunity to share the diverse culture that we enjoy within the OECS space with our youth,” said Dr. Jules.



In closing, the children were treated to lunch and were presented with gifts from staff members. The end of the day saw lots of smiles and the true Christmas spirit!



On behalf of everyone at the OECS Commission we wish you the very best for Christmas and the New Year.

OECS’ Community Work:

Beyond its mandate as an international organisation dedicated to regional integration in the Eastern Caribbean, the OECS is also committed to playing an active role in its community.



The OECS Commission adopted the Des Barras Combined School in Babonneau, Saint Lucia as part of its corporate social responsibility. The school was selected because of its remote location and the recommendations from staff members of the Commission to support this community.



Mrs. Josette Edward-Charlemagne, Programme Officer in the Environmental Sustainability Cluster, and Ms. Sally-Ann Alfred, Paralegal Officer in the Legal Unit continue to work with staff of the OECS Commission to coordinate recurring activities to support the students such as donations of school supplies and annual Christmas parties, among other initiatives.