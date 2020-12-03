Deputy Speaker toasts Saddlers Secondary School, praises Graduating Class of 2020

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 2, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Communities between Christ Church and St. Paul’s, in St. Kitts, have benefitted from the stabilising role the Saddlers Secondary School has played since it opened its doors in September 2009 according to a resident of Saddlers Village, Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett.

“The Saddlers Secondary School is celebrating ten strong years of existence,” said the Hon Dr Nisbett. “I can’t believe that it has been ten years already – how time flies. I can recall the first students whom I taught in Grade 4 at the Saddlers Primary School were also the first set of students to enter the halls of the Saddlers Secondary School when it was officially opened on Monday 7th September, 2009.”

Dr Nisbett made the remarks on Tuesday December 1, while delivering feature remarks at the graduation ceremony for Saddlers Secondary School’s Graduating Class of 2020 held at the Bethel Moravian Church in Parsons Ground.

“Indeed I am getting old – and now SSS (Saddlers Secondary School) is ten years old!” remarked the Honourable Deputy Speaker. “Ten years of serving and stabilising the communities from Christ Church to St. Paul’s; ten years of creating professional scholars who are now playing a contributory role in society.”

The graduation ceremony which was the sixth for the school was held under the theme, ‘The Vision, The Mission, The Success – Celebrating ten years of Quality Education at SSS’, and the featured speaker informed the graduands who had waited for five years for the occasion that as members of Class of 2020 they had made themselves the best graduating class ever, not just in looks and beauty, but in pride and satisfaction.

“In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic that the world is currently battling, all twenty-four of you are graduating today to commemorate your efforts of hard work and dedication despite this unforeseen circumstance and unusual school year,” observed Dr Nisbett. “This only proves that you all are a resilient cohort of students and I commend you all for this monumental accomplishment.”

Dr Nisbett, who also serves as the District Medical Officer responsible for providing medical services to the communities of Parsons Village to Newton Ground, advised the Graduating Class of 2020 that before they leave the corridors of their school and venture into the uncharted territory of life, they must take time to formulate their vision and goals. She told them to work diligently to achieve them, noting that the only place success comes before work is in a dictionary.

“I say to you, graduands, today a new day has begun for all of you,” the Hon Senator Nisbett said in closing. “Step out from self-discovery and step into the world with confidence. Aim high. Don’t look down, don’t look back. The Sky is your limit. Go for the stars no matter the difficulty. Let me remind you of your high school’s motto that states ‘The Pursuit of Excellence through Skills and Technology’. I encourage each one of you to always uphold that mantra throughout your life’s endeavours and to always pursue excellence with your innovative skills.”

Opening remarks at the graduating ceremony were delivered by Mrs Colincia Levine, and after the procession of the twenty four of the graduates, School Principal Mrs Julia Byron-Isaac delivered her remarks, followed by Minister of Education the Hon Jonel Powell who delivered congratulatory remarks. Featured Speaker, Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, was introduced by Ms Tehya Flemming.

In attendance included Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Education, Mr William Vincent Hodge; Chief Education Officer, Dr Debbie Isaac; Deputy Chief Education Officer, Mr Francil Morris; Director of Curriculum Development Unit, Mrs Amanda Edmead; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Mr Daryl Lloyd; and Area Parliamentary Representative and Leader of Opposition, Dr the Hon Denzil Douglas, among others.