DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER RICHARDS SAYS TEAM-UNITY ADMINISTRATION HAS BUILT A STRONGER, SAFER ST. KITTS& NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 18, 2020 (SKNIS): Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards said that the tripartite Team-Unity Administration has built a stronger, safer St. Kitts and Nevis for all citizens and residents since assuming office in 2015.



The Deputy Prime Minister said this on the ‘Leadership Matters’ television programme on Tuesday, February 16, the sixth year anniversary of the Team Unity Administration.



“One of the most amazing things which we can now witness is that we have more and more persons going out on the streets and feeling safer,” he said. “Business places feel more comfortable in the atmosphere that we are now operating in with an environment that you are now seeing less crime and fewer murders taking place.”



He criticized the former administration saying that its record with respect to crime left a lot to be desired. He quoted former Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas as saying “the issue of crime is like water running off a duck’s back.”



“If the person who is in charge of not just national security but of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis adopts such an attitude, it sends a message to those who are responsible for committing crimes, those who are responsible for bringing those to justice—it brings a message to the entire society that crime isn’t a priority,” Deputy Prime Minister Richards said.



“We gave a commitment to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that Team-Unity will arrest this particular situation and indeed Team Unity has done so,” he emphasized.



The tripartite Team Unity Administration consists of the People’s Action Movement (PAM)lead by the Hon. Shawn Richards, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), lead by the Hon. Mark Brantley, and the People’s Labour Party (PLP), lead by Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.