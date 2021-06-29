DEPUTY PM RICHARDS SUPPORTS RESOLUTION TO EXTEND THE STATE OF EMERGENCY IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 28, 2021 (SKNIS):Deputy Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Five (5), the Honourable Shawn Richards, supported the Resolution before the Honourable House to extend the State of Emergency (SOE) in St. Kitts and Nevis until December 31, 2021.

“I give my full support to the Resolution which is currently before this Honourable House Mr. Speaker. Mr. Speaker, I recognize that yes, a State of Emergency is going to restrict certain basic rights and liberties, but I also recognize Mr. Speaker, the main objective behind the State of Emergency, which is to allow Mr. Speaker, for the country to get a handle [ on the situation], said Deputy Prime Minister Richards, during an Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly on Monday, June 28, 2021

Deputy Prime Minister Richards added that the idea is to allow the country to recalibrate as we work to flatten the curve, as well as to protect the health and well-being of citizens.

He noted that the recording of fewer cases does not necessarily mean that the situation is under control, hence, the reason why there is still a need for the State of Emergency.

Mr. Speaker, it doesn’t mean that because no cases were reported on [Saturday] and you had one case on a different day means that things are under control. You may very well have 10, 12, or 15 cases today… because you have results outstanding,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richards.

The Resolution of the National Assembly made under section 19(3) of Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order to extend the State of Emergency until December 31, 2021, was successfully passed in the Federal Parliament. It was moved by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, and seconded by the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Parliamentary Representative for Nevis Nine (9).