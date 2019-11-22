DEPUTY PM RICHARDS SHARES DETAILS OF THE IMPENDING COMPREHENSIVE CURRICULUM REFORM



Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 04, 2020 (SKNIS): Comprehensive curriculum reform is planned for the education system in St. Kitts and Nevis as the government moves forward with initiatives to meet labour market demands, produce well-rounded students, and prepare graduates to succeed at the next stage in life.



At a town hall meeting at the St. Johnston’s Community Centre on Tuesday, March 03, 2020, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, shared that the reform will start at the primary level. The reformed curriculum will feature five core subjects, namely, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Health and Family Life Education.



Honourable Richards added “At the secondary school level, a few subject areas will be added in first and second form. However, as you go into third, fourth and fifth [forms] you will be able to choose from a cluster of subjects. If you have an interest in business, you will be able to concentrate on business subjects and there are certain other electives you will be able to take.”



The changes are expected to minimize the necessity of high school students taking 12 subjects or more at the same time.



“With the decrease in the subject load, there is also an aspect of it (the reform) where each student will be required to do volunteer service. Each student must do a certain number of hours in terms of volunteer service in order to graduate from our secondary school, the Deputy Prime Minister stated.



Deputy Prime Minister Richards noted that the experience in community service will have a beneficial impact on the young people as it provides another avenue to develop positive attitudes and gain work experience in various fields that add value to a resume for college admission or employment.



Aspects of the curriculum reform plans were shared at the 5th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers that was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on February 18-19, 2020. Deputy Prime Minister Richards said that the representatives at the meeting were impressed and suggested that “the St. Kitts-Nevis model is one that they would recommend to be used as a model” for the sub-region and also at the CXC level.



Additional information on the curriculum reform will be shared in the coming months.