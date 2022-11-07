Deputy PM Dr Hanley hails strong relationship between the Federation and Taiwan

Seen at one of the exhibition booths: L-R are Ambassador His Excellency Michael Lin, Cabinet Secretary Dr Marcus L. Natta, Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, and Minister the Hon Konris Maynard.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 6, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — Relationship between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) which is going into its fortieth year is one that has tremendously benefitted the Federation in diverse areas of human endeavour, and the three-day 2022 Taiwan Expo in St. Kitts and Nevis is a testament to that fact.

“The relationship with Taiwan is now 39 years and going strong,” said Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley. “And as we look forward to our fortieth anniversary next year, I am indeed proud to say that I am a Kittitian and I value the many contributions that we have gained as a Federation as a result of this relationship, and I can only imagine that it will grow from strength to strength.”

The Deputy Prime Minister made the remarks on behalf of Prime Minister and Minister of Finance et al, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, on Saturday November 5 at a ceremony held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort to officially open the 2022 Taiwan Expo in St. Kitts Nevis.

Twenty-six Taiwanese companies are taking part in the exhibition, and two of them who are specialised in solar energy solutions, and hardware tools such as diamond cutters and sharpeners have a physical representation. The other 24 Taiwanese entrepreneurs are participating virtually but have sent their products and catalogues, and have local personnel representing them on the ground.

“Over the next three days I can only imagine that we will be engaged with innovation and technology at its highest,” observed Dr Hanley. “Having had the opportunity to visit Taiwan and see those many factories and those malls, we will be in for a good treat. But what is even more exciting for me is the fact that our locals are getting an opportunity to showcase their business and their skills.”

Eight local businesses have also been given the opportunity to exhibit at the 2022 Taiwan Expo in St. Kitts and Nevis, which closes at 4:00 p.m. on Monday November 7. These are Hibiscus Spirits; Sugar Town Organics; Sassy V. Collectibles; The Emerald; SKNHOSTING; Nature’s Best; Espo Water Solutions; and Esthetics Beauty Parlor.

Without disclosing the name of the business, the Hon Dr Hanley said: “A few days ago getting a sneak peek on what is happening by one of our providers here trying to sell something to the Ministry of Education, after five minutes of demonstration I told the PS we will get this. So I want to commend our local entrepreneurs and it is time to ask them to continue to jump out of the box.”

The Hon Dr Hanley who is also the Minister of Education, Youth Empowerment, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Ecclesiastical and Faith-based Affairs, and Housing and Human Settlement, also commented on the other areas where the Federation has been benefitting as a direct result of the relationship between the two countries.

“On behalf of the government I want to wish the Ambassador, you and your Taiwan country and your staff here, the very best and thank you for all that you have done, continue to do, and will be doing going forward for our Federation,” said the Deputy Prime Minister. “You heard it from the Senior Minister (Hon Dr Denzil Douglas) we have benefitted with education, in health, in sports, in infrastructure – any area you can think of, we have benefitted.”

Also making remarks at the opening ceremony was Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment, the Hon Dr Denzil L. Douglas, who also hailed the good relationship between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

“We continue to benefit from your scholarship programme, Mr Ambassador, and now boast a cadre of professionals in various fields who have graduated from the best universities in Taiwan,” stated the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs. “It was just recently that we witnessed eleven students being awarded scholarships for the academic year 2022/2023. This for us is symbolic as we continue to invest in our youth who are our nation’s future.”

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin, delivered welcome remarks at the opening ceremony which was chaired by Mr Damien I-Ching Liu, Third Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Present at the opening ceremony included Public Works et al, the Hon Konris Maynard; Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Hon Garth Wilkin, and Mrs Wilkin; and Cabinet Secretary, Dr Marcus L. Natta.

Others were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Mrs Jasemin Weekes; Ambassador His Excellency Leon Natta-Nelson; Director General of SKNIS, Mr Lesroy Williams; and First Prime Minister the Rt. Excellent and Rt. Hon Sir Dr Kennedy Simmonds, and Lady Simmonds.

