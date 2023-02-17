DEPT. OF MARINE RESOURCES LAUNCHES CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT TRAINING TO INCLUDE DIAMONDBACK SQUID IN FISHING INDUSTRY



(Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 9th 2023);

The Department of Marine Resources launched its first in a series of capacity development

workshops for staff on Wednesday, 8th February 2023 at the Department of Marine Resources

Conference Room to focus on the implementation of underexploited species in the fishing

industry.

The first training session focused on Diamondback Squid Fishing; a species of squid identified

as underutilized in the local fishing industry.

While speaking on the benefits of the training, Facilitator and Fisheries Assistant at the

Department of Marine Resources, Kharim Saddler said that the department is seeking new

avenues that can help fishers turn their traditional fishing into a more lucrative catch by making

use of underexploited species like the Diamondback Squid.

“We’ve done some work in the past in 2017 and 2018 and looked at the viability of the resource

and (it) becoming a target species… we were able to discuss the benefits of the introduction of

a species like this in terms of diversifying the catch that is in our waters locally, and how that

can contribute to food security and the development of the fishers’ livelihood and the fisherman

industry in general. All of this is a part of the mandate of the Department of Marine Resources

to sustainably develop our resources and it is also in keeping with the 25 by 25 agenda in the

Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Cooperatives.” he stated.

The second phase of the workshop will focus on Diamondback Squid catching techniques,

processing and packaging, gear and equipment training as well as experimental fishing trips

with live demonstrations.

The training will wrap up with Diamondback Squid value added product making, taste testing

and presentations.