Dept. of Health Tracking 31 Active Coronavirus Cases After Confirmation of 4 New Infections: 2 on St. Croix, 2 on St. Thomas

The V.I. Department of Health is tracking 31 active cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. Virgin Islands, following the confirmation of 4 new cases Monday.

The latest cases were spread equally between St. Croix and St. Thomas, with the cases on St. Croix being transmitted through close contact, while the St. Thomas cases were under investigation as of Monday evening.

To date, 3,354 tests have been performed, with 3,183 returning negative and 116 positive, according to the Dept. of Health. There were 55 test results pending as of Monday, and 79 individuals were listed as recovered.

Six individuals have died as a result of the disease.

On Monday, Governor Albert Bryan announced a temporary ban on new incoming contractors for Limetree Bay. Last week, a total of 21 coronavirus cases were reported at the oil refinery and storage terminal, located on the south shore of St. Croix.

He also announced that as of Monday, July 13, incoming travelers whose state of origin was Arizona, Texas or Florida are required to have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of travel or a positive antibody test, meaning that they had the virus and have antibodies that will stay in their system for 6 months.

“If you cannot produce this negative test result, of course, we cannot turn you around at the airport, but you will be subject to a 14-day quarantine,” the governor said.

Mr. Bryan said his administration would continue to reassess the travel policy every two weeks to determine if any updates need to be made to the hot spot list.

Local Restrictions Unchanged

There were no notable changes in local protocols announced during Mr. Bryan’s press briefing on Monday. Beaches are reopened for regular visits, and bars are required to close at 12 midnight with last call at 11 pm.

The governor insisted that all was still safer at home. However, he does not believe that the territory is at a stage where restrictions need to be walked back to the “Safer at Home” phase of reopening.

The protocols that were put in place, according to the governor, assisted in identifying positive cases during the recent spike in numbers. As of Monday, there were 27 active cases being tracked, 56 tests pending with 16 individuals that were scheduled to be tested today, and 1 hospitalization at Juan Luis on STX. There were no hospitalizations on St. Thomas.