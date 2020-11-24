Decomposing body found in the BVI identified as Franklyn Malone aka ‘Body

Body of VG resident was found floating in waters @ Fat Hogs Bay today, November 24, 2020

FAT HOGS BAY, Tortola, VI- Virgin Islands News Online (VINO) can confirm that a decomposing body found in waters at Fat Hogs Bay today, November 24, 2020, has been identified as Virgin Gorda resident Franklyn Malone aka ‘Body’.

Our newsroom had first and accurately reported of the discovery, which was subsequently confirmed by Police Commissioner Michael B. Matthews.

“Police can confirm that a decomposing body was found in the Fat Hog’s Bay area today. There are no other details available at the time,” a brief statement from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) stated.

Malone, 62, was arrested in February 2020, for alleged theft and resisting arrest. It was alleged he had assaulted a police officer on Virgin Gorda during his arrest.

In February 2014, Malone was placed before the Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of a firearm and several counts of threatening language.

It is unclear if family members had reported Malone as missing.

Police are yet to formally disclose a name; however, our well-placed sources have informed our newsroom of the identification.

