Dead man takes a seat: Open air ride to his funeral
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
- Susan Mohammed, Trinidad Express
- Nov 25, 2020
A dead man was embalmed into a sitting position, placed in the tray of a hearse and given an open-air last ride past the Office of the Prime Minister on the way to his funeral.
Dressed in a suit and in a chair, murdered Che Lewis was placed in the back of a pick-up van by Dennie’s Funeral Home and driven around Port of Spain on Wednesday morning.
Witnesses were stunned.
Several videos of the ‘last ride’ were posted on social media, with many commenting that this was “proof that Trinidad is not a real place”.
Lewis, 29, and his father Adlay Lewis, 49, were shot and killed on November 15 at their home at First Trace, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin.
His funeral was streamed live on social media, but not all the viewers were aware that the man sitting at the entrance to the church was the deceased.
There was also a question as to why he was not wear a mask.
The funeral home informed that because of the “unique funeral, the church was astonished and refused the entrance of Che”.
Read More: https://trinidadexpress.com/newsextra/dead-man-takes-a-seat-open-air-ride-to-his-funeral/article_ed39db32-2f2c-11eb-8e9d-e3963b5b1860.html?fbclid=IwAR0G58h06u8ciMadVErXvmQF4jmcoXO9gvZfNcqa4hqi41hz-d9AnMG1Zwk
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.