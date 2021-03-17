Date set for the Demolition of Antigua’s famous double decker stand

March 17, 20211

The famous double-decker stand at the Antigua Recreation Ground is to be dismantled, Minister of Sports Daryl Matthew has announced.

It s to be dismantled beginning in April.

For many years, the two-tier Double Decker stand served as the centre of partying well after the close of play, with music and entertainiment during it.

This was where the colourful Gravy paraded himself – with wickets and runs accompanied by music and trumpets.

The remainder of the ground slowly evolved into a well-appointed stadium.

To facilitate the process, the vendors will be placed north of the Printery in the green space next to the ticket booth of the CWI.

After the demolition, the newly-created space in the Antigua Recreation Grounds will remain open for a short time before re-construction commences.