Date set for the Demolition of Antigua’s famous double decker stand
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
March 17, 20211
The famous double-decker stand at the Antigua Recreation Ground is to be dismantled, Minister of Sports Daryl Matthew has announced.
It s to be dismantled beginning in April.
For many years, the two-tier Double Decker stand served as the centre of partying well after the close of play, with music and entertainiment during it.
This was where the colourful Gravy paraded himself – with wickets and runs accompanied by music and trumpets.
The remainder of the ground slowly evolved into a well-appointed stadium.
To facilitate the process, the vendors will be placed north of the Printery in the green space next to the ticket booth of the CWI.
After the demolition, the newly-created space in the Antigua Recreation Grounds will remain open for a short time before re-construction commences.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.