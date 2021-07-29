COVID-RELATED RESTRICTIONS WILL CONTINUE TO EASE AS SITUATION ON THE GROUND IMPROVES IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 29, 2021 (SKNIS): Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, noted that the continued adherence of citizens and residents in St. Kitts and Nevis to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols is paying dividends.

In May, health authorities instituted several measures designed to break the second wave of the deadly virus as a result of community spread. The measures included imposing curfews, suspending social events and mass gatherings, telecommuting (or working remotely) where possible, restricting in-house dining, and enforcing the non-pharmaceutical measures including wearing facemasks, and maintaining physical and social distance.

Superintendent Henry highlighted the impact of these protective measures on Tuesday’s (July 27, 2021) edition of Leadership Matters. He singled out the recent reduction of daily curfew hours which changed on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 9 p,m. to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“We have seen, consistently, single digits in the number of new [COVID-19] cases reported,”.he said. “If this current trend continues, then we can expect a further easing of the restrictions, and reduction – if not complete removal – of the curfew.”

However, the senior police official noted that mass gatherings are still prohibited, and only limited social events are being approved.

“We are reminded that we are not yet out of the woods as we are still seeing new cases daily which indicate that the virus is still in the community,” Superintendent Henry stated.

He added that the number and scale of social events will be considered in due time provided that the situation on the ground continues to improve.