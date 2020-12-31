COVID ‘ESCAPE’ Love Island star Zara Holland arrested ‘trying to flee’ Barbados with boyfriend after he tested positive for Covid

SOURCE: The Sun – LOVE Island star Zara Holland was arrested as she “tried to flee” Barbados with boyfriend Elliott Love after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Caribbean cops swooped on ex-beauty queen Zara, 25, and her fella as they allegedly tried to board a plane home to avoid being admitted to a quarantine facility.

The holidaying couple, who had planned to celebrate New Year on the paradise isle, were held on suspicion of flouting strict coronavirus regulations.

They could now face criminal charges including endangering the lives of others, an £18,000 fine each and a year in prison.

Former Miss Great Britain Zara and self-employed Elliott, 30, were swabbed when they arrived in Barbados on Sunday afternoon and ordered to isolate in their hotel room to await the results.

When Elliott’s test came back positive on Tuesday, the pair were given red identity wristbands and told they would be taken to the island’s Paragon Military Base, which has been turned into a coronavirus quarantine centre.

But before hazmat-suited health officials arrived to collect them, Zara and Elliott allegedly cut off their wristbands, booked a flight and fled to the airport in a cab.

A member of staff at their hotel, the £300-a-night beach front Sugar Bay resort, is said to have found the severed bands and called police — who swooped on the couple going through security.

Elliott and Zara, who now runs a fashion boutique with her mum Cheryl, were last night being held on a Covid ward at the St Lucy Hospital in northern Barbados.

The couple have visited the island before and were pictured there in 2017.

Island chief medical officer Dr Kenneth George said several British tourists have flouted the island’s Covid-19 rules.

He said: “There are three tourists who are of special interest. Two are in quarantine and one in police custody. Two were apprehended at the airport. This is a police matter and I trust that the appropriate evidence will be submitted.”

A spokesman for the country’s Ministry of Health and Wellness added: “We have had several verified complaints of breaches of Covid-19 protocols with respect to visitors in quarantine.

“Police have held for questioning at least three tourists in relation to alleged breaches.

“These rules and regulations have been put in place to protect workers in the hotel sector, and the rest of the country.

“We will take firm action against any individuals who breach protocols.”