COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 82 New Cases

August 13, 2021

Press Release:- Today Friday, August 13, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation from the Ezra Long Laboratory of 82 new cases of COVID-19. This is from a batch of 356 samples taken during the period August 10, 2021 to August 12, 2021.

These samples were processed on August 12, 2021.

These individuals were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were

assessed and tested for COVID-19. In accordance with the national COVID-19 testing

protocol, they were each placed in home quarantine by healthcare practitioners while

awaiting the return of their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place these individuals in isolation. The contact tracing for these newly diagnosed individuals is underway.

The Ministry of Health also received confirmation of the recovery of 11 individuals bringing

the total number of active cases in country to date to 586. Presently, four of the active cases require critical care at the Respiratory Hospital. The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 6194.

To date, 100% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saint Lucia are unvaccinated individuals.

Also, 100% of the COVID-19 deaths/COVID-19 related deaths in Saint Lucia are unvaccinated individuals.

As of August 12, 2021 a total of 33, 474 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine and 26, 162 individuals have received the second dose.

Tomorrow Saturday, August 14, 2021 the health team will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Grande Riviere Wellness Center Grounds. People can also access the COVID-19 vaccine at the various community wellness centers around the island and can call or walk-in to make an appointment.

Let us all adults get vaccinated to protect ourselves and others from the COVID-19 virus.

The Ministry of Health encourages all to continue practicing the infection prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

– Wash your hands frequently using soap and flowing water

– Wear a mask in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, chin and nose

– Maintain a physical distance from others

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled

objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

– If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical

care

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new

information becomes available