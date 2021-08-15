COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 79 New Cases

August 15, 2021

Press Release:- Today Sunday August 15, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of 79 new cases of COVID-19 from the Ezra Long Laboratory. These results are from a batch of 364 samples taken on August 13, 2021 and August 14, 2021.

The samples were processed on August 14, 2021.

All of these new cases were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were

assessed and tested for COVID-19. In keeping with the COVID-19 testing protocol, these

individuals were placed in home quarantine by healthcare practitioners while awaiting receipt of their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place them in isolation. The contact tracing for these new cases is currently underway.

Confirmation was also received today of the recovery of 23 individuals diagnosed with COVID19. This brings the total number of active cases currently recorded in country to date to 723.

Presently, five of the active cases are requiring critical care at the Respiratory Hospital. The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 6366.

As of August 7, 2021 a total of 33, 702 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccine and 26, 330 individuals have received the second dose of the vaccine.

Tomorrow Monday, August 16, 2021 the health team will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital Grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can also access the COVID-19 vaccine at various wellness centers around the island and are asked to call or walk-in to make an appointment.

As we start the week, the Ministry of Health reminds all of the importance of taking the necessary measures and actions to protect ourselves, family and others from the COVID-19 virus. The Ministry of Health continues to advise everyone to continue adhering to the protocols which will help to minimize the spread of the virus.

People who are experiencing respiratory signs and symptoms, please visit any of the five respiratory clinics to access testing. The five respiratory clinics are the Vieux-Fort Wellness Center, Soufriere Hospital, Dennery Hospital, La Clery Wellness Center and the Gros-Islet Polyclinic.

Every citizen and visitor to Saint Lucia must make it a priority to practice the infection prevention and control measures. These include:

– Washing your hands frequently using soap and flowing water

– Wearing a mask in public places and ensuring it covers the mouth, chin and nose

– Maintaining a physical distance from others

– Using a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled

objects

– Avoiding crowds and contact with others if you have flu-like symptoms

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new

information becomes available.